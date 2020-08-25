Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to continue

One of New York City's most famous holiday events, the Thanksgiving Day parade is set to continue, but it will look different amid the pandemic.
Performers cheer in front of Macy's Tom Turkey float as they take part in the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
(WVLT/CBS) - One of New York City’s most famous holiday events, the Thanksgiving Day parade is set to continue, but it will look different amid the pandemic.

New York mayor Bill De Blasio reportedly confirmed it during a press conference Thursday, CBS reported.

Macy’s plans to carry on with the parade but will “re-imagine” it in a way to avoid drawing huge crowds.

“Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly re imagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November,” Macy’s said on its website. “Stay tuned for more details later this fall.”

The retail giant didn’t reveal details, but said it will reveal more plans in the fall. The parade has been organized by Macy’s more than 90 years.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

