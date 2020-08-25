Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 365. There are 67 active cases in the county and seven are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases and three recovered cases in Clay County. In the county, one is currently in the hospital. In Jackson County, there are two new cases and seven probable cases. Health officials reported one new case and four recovered cases in Rockcastle County.

The Laurel County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 510. Tuesday’s cases include a 58-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 46-year-old man.

