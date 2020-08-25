Lexington police chief gives update on Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers spoke with the media Tuesday to give updates about the Fayette Mall shooting case:

Chief Weathers said around 160 officers responded to the shooting at the mall on Sunday, many of them off-duty.

“They did what they were called upon to do, and that was to minimize the effects of the incident. Take control of the scene. Initiate and follow through on the investigation,” Chief Weathers said.

Lexington police have charged three teenagers, in connection with the shooting.

Weathers said information from witnesses led them to the of arrest 19-year-old Xavier Hardin on a murder charge and two counts of first-degree assault.

Hardin was arraigned Tuesday, but cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom. During that hearing, a plea of not guilty was entered for him.

Lexington police say Hardin was the man who got into an argument with 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. Sunday afternoon at the mall.

Witnesses told us they heard multiple shots. Bottoms was killed, and two bystanders, a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man, were also hit by bullets. Police said they would both survive.

The mall was evacuated and even Nicholasville Road was shut down while police investigated the shooting.

Two other teens, 18-year-olds Nassir Lyons and Cion Townsend, are charged with tampering with physical evidence.

We initially reported that court records showed that Lyons was supposed to be on house arrest because of charges from last October. However, we obtained other court documents that show his house arrest was amended in July and he had a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. So, he would have been allowed to be at the mall.

He was charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a minor.

According to their arrest citations, Lyons and Townsend were with Bottoms when he was killed and removed evidence from his body.

Hardin and Lyons are both still being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. Townsend was released from jail just a couple of hours after being booked.

