Leslie County High School holds orientation under new guidelines

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Picture this, you are at a new school, enrolling in new classes, but you can not meet your teachers until the first day of virtual learning. Well, in Leslie County that is not the case as orientation for high school students is this week.

While orientation was not your usual welcome into high school, school officials are giving them an opportunity to meet their teachers and ask questions. Parents like Pamela Brock still apprehensive about the school year. “I have anxiety because of the virus and everything but I feel like the school is doing an excellent job,” said Brock.

Her son, Travis Brock, finds comfort in knowing that virtual learning this time around will easier.

“It was real awkward and different, but now I feel like I’m going to do fine with online school this year,” he said.

School officials are making sure to follow CDC guidelines and keep everyone safe, sanitizing at every station in between each student and each student is only allowed to bring one parent.

“They are doing a really good job of following the guidance, temperature checking when they come in; everyone masked up its a positive thing,” says Daniel Day, Director of People Personnel for Leslie County Schools.

Also a plus? Newer resources to help freshman transition into high school.

“Not just chrome books, not just learning programs,“ said Vice Principal Mark Collett, but assistance from the G.E.A.R. up program students can receive in-person tutoring at the school.

Collett says the key to a successful school year is preparation, " With everything we have been dealing with since the middle of March we all just have the mindset of plan and prepare but be ready to be flexible and change, " he said.

Changes Travis Brock and his mom are ready to take on.

“We will finally know what classes he will have online,” said Travis.

“I feel like I’m going to do fine with online school this year,” said Mrs, Brock.

Both hopeful that this school year will be one to remember.

