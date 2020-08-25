Advertisement

Lee County, Va. Schools going to online instruction starting Tuesday

Schools and coronavirus
Schools and coronavirus(WRDW)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Lee County Public Schools will operate with remote-only instruction beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, the school system announced Monday evening.

CBS affilliate WJHL reports Lee County schools will continue remote instruction through at least Friday, Sept. 4.

“The operational status of LCPS will be consistent with the Phase I guidance from the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health,” the school system said in a news release.

Officials with the school system said at least one individual at Lee High School and St. Charles Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The LENOWISCO Health District has been contacted and is in the process of conducting contact tracing,” the school system said. “All individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted and advised whether they need to quarantine or not.”

“The Health Department will be making contact this evening with any individuals who may have been exposed. If families have questions, then please contact the Health Department (276-346-2011).”

