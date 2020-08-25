Advertisement

Lawrence County football halts practice for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

Lawrence County Bulldogs football
Lawrence County Bulldogs football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County High School Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Fletcher, confirmed with WYMT that Lawrence County’s football program has suspended practice for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Lawrence County football staff. Dr. Fletcher also tweeted out a statement the school put out.

Fletcher said that the school is trying to be as transparent as possible with the release. The Bulldogs will have to miss their first game of the season against Russell on September 11, and may have to cancel their second game against Pikeville on September 25 as well.

“I haven’t talked to Russell officials yet, but there’s no way we’d be ready for the Russell one and maybe not the Pikeville one,” Dr. Fletcher said. He went on to explain that it would be tough for the team to have a limited number of practices and then go into playing games.

The football program can resume practice on Tuesday, September 8. In their release, Lawrence County said, “Based on the current information, our high school football student-athletes are at a low to minimal risk, but for transparency, there is a risk. It is recommended that our parents monitor their students for any symptoms.”

All other fall sports at Lawrence County can continue unaffected. The coach was not a part of any back-to-school events.

