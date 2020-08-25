Laurel County Sheriff’s Department to conduct death investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is leading a death investigation.

Deputies found a dead man found in a wooded area off Ponderosa Drive around 2 miles west of London on Tuesday morning.

Deputies do not know what cause the death.

An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort Wednesday morning.

This investigation is ongoing.

