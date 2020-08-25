Advertisement

Hot and humid weather continues Wednesday, few rain chances Thursday

Jenny Wiley State Park
Jenny Wiley State Park(Allen Bolling)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will continue to provide hot, humid and dry weather Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

It’ll be a warm evening with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The heat and humidity will increase slightly Wednesday with more sunshine as well. Highs will be in the lower 90s but some of us could be feeling closer to the mid-90s with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances will move back into the mountains with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Laura is now a category 1 hurricane. It is forecast to become a category 3 hurricane and possibly make landfall on the Texas/Louisiana as a category 3 hurricane. Laura could also cross over us here in the mountains by Friday/Saturday. This is something we’ll keep an eye over the next few days. The track could move as well, so stay up to date!

We’ll cool off heading into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. We should dry out by Sunday and into the new workweek.

