High school cheer is one sport still on hold

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many fall sports learned their future Thursday when the KHSAA board announced dates for practices and competitions. One sport, however, has yet to receive those answers yet.

“It’s just a very scary feeling for us because we have had that certain time frame,” said Perry Central Senior Abigail Hudson.

Cheerleading at the high school level is more than what you see at football and basketball games.

“Ball games and stuff just help us calm down and we get to have more fun and make people smile,” said Perry Central Senior Jaden Noble.

The sport currently remains in phase three, limiting practice.

“We are able to do conditioning and cheers and gymnastics and that kind of thing but we aren’t doing any stunting or any close contact,” said Knox Central Cheer Coach, Joy Mckeehan.

Stunts are a major part of the season’s highlights, competition.

“The skills that we do are very difficult. You have to practice them for a long long time in order to perfect them. Especially when you hit the mat. Dealing with nerves and knowing what you are doing,” said Hudson.

Regional tournaments have been moved from November to the start of the new calendar year. While dates haven’t been set for practices to resume without limitations, teams are holding out hope.

They say they plan to be on the sidelines this fall if their team is, but the main focus for their season is the competitions.

