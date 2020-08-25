High pressure brings sunny skies, warm temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday ended up being a little soggy for some in the afternoon hours. It looks like high pressure will keep us mainly dry for the next couple of days.

Today and Tomorrow

At this point, I think you know how today is going to start, just like how almost every other morning in August has started so far, with patchy dense fog. The drier air that tried to move in yesterday should be close enough to keep us mostly sunny and mostly dry today, but I’m going to keep a stray rain chance in, just because it’s 2020 and a couple of the models are trying to hint at it. What’s that old saying? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Stray showers or not, it’s going to be hot. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with more fog late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Our mainly dry stretch should continue on Wednesday, but again, I’m going to keep a stray rain chance in. Sunny skies will take us above the 90-degree mark in spots, so be ready for that. Clouds will start to increase tomorrow night and rain chances are possible late. We’ll get down to right around 70.

Extended Forecast

All eyes continue to be on the Gulf Coast and Tropical Storm Laura, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane at some point today. The latest forecast continues to bring the storm’s remnants into our neck of the woods late Friday night and into Saturday. Before we get to that, a front that will park itself off to our north will throw us some scattered rain chances on Thursday and could help steer those remnants toward us by Friday and the first part of the weekend.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the track, so it’s something we will have to continue to monitor. It looks like highs will stay in the mid-80s through Friday and lows will drop into the low 70s.

