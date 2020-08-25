Gov. Andy Beshear offers way to expand internet to low-income students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled a statewide initiative to supply internet access to low-income homes in Kentucky.

The effort comes as Kentucky schools open with digital learning because of the coronavirus.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Tuesday that the $8 million investment is meant to close the “digital divide” leaving some children in rural and urban areas without broadband access at home.

The initiative will limit monthly costs for low-income homes with K-12 students to have internet access.

Coleman says about 32,000 Kentucky children lack internet access in their homes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.