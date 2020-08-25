Gov. Andy Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the creation of an eviction relief fund.

Beshear says it’s aimed at keeping people in their homes by reimbursing landlords for missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear signed an executive order Monday setting up a system aimed at helping prevent evictions while assisting landlords.

“As this battle has taken many months, we now face three major concerns: one, wanting to make sure that people aren’t out on the street; two, wanting to make sure that these landlords aren’t bankrupted or aren’t being treated unfairly; and three, making sure that as people come out of this that they don’t have so much debt from their housing situation that they can’t ever dig out,” the Governor said. “We want a fair system that tries to address all three of these.”

He says the fund will draw on $15 million in federal coronavirus relief assistance sent to Kentucky.

Beshear says the goal is to keep people in their homes and spare them from owing multiple months of rent.

“Kentuckians cannot be Healthy at Home without a home,” said Gov. Beshear. “We want to help get people in a place where they’re not only still in their homes, but they’re not going to owe five or six months of rent when they come out of this.”

He says the fund will reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments. You can read the executive order below.

