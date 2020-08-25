Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the creation of an eviction relief fund.

Beshear says it’s aimed at keeping people in their homes by reimbursing landlords for missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear signed an executive order Monday setting up a system aimed at helping prevent evictions while assisting landlords.

“As this battle has taken many months, we now face three major concerns: one, wanting to make sure that people aren’t out on the street; two, wanting to make sure that these landlords aren’t bankrupted or aren’t being treated unfairly; and three, making sure that as people come out of this that they don’t have so much debt from their housing situation that they can’t ever dig out,” the Governor said. “We want a fair system that tries to address all three of these.”

He says the fund will draw on $15 million in federal coronavirus relief assistance sent to Kentucky.

Beshear says the goal is to keep people in their homes and spare them from owing multiple months of rent.

“Kentuckians cannot be Healthy at Home without a home,” said Gov. Beshear. “We want to help get people in a place where they’re not only still in their homes, but they’re not going to owe five or six months of rent when they come out of this.”

He says the fund will reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments. You can read the executive order below.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road rage arrest in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Laurel County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Nicholas Denkler Sunday afternoon, August 23rd.

News

One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

Issues and Answers: Al Cross

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
On this episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley talked with political commentator Al Cross.

News

Mountain Student Achiever: Amber Grace Stumbo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Mountain Student Achiever: Amber Grace Stumbo

Latest News

News

Mountain student achiever 8/24

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Man from Breathitt County arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Breathitt County Man arrested for drug trafficking and possession of firearm.

News

Homeowner holds man at gunpoint after trying to steal truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Deputies say a Somerset man was arrested after a homeowner held him a gunpoint for trying to steal a truck.

News

‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

News

’We’re not being rebellious’: Schools open up with precautions in place giving parents who work an option for their children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Restoration Christian Academy returned to in-person classes Monday. It all happened after multiple enrollments as parents were searching for in-person learning for their kids.

News

Laurel County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Monday, the Laurel County Health Department began offering free COVID-19 testing at its office.