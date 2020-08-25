Former school superintendent files lawsuit over removal of historic stained glass window at Hyden chapel

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County native and former Leslie County School Superintendent Ralph Hoskins filed a lawsuit in Leslie Circuit Court against Frontier Nursing University (FNU) on Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, Hoskins demands the return of the iconic 15th century stained glass window removed from St. Christopher’s Chapel on FNU’s campus recently.

The retired educator said in a release he decided to file the lawsuit after no actions were being taken by political leaders.

“Removing that window from Hyden is like taking the Statue of Liberty from New York,” Hoskins said in the statement sent to WYMT.

Hoskins stated the chapel was built with donations from area residents in 1960. The window was a gift to Mary Breckinridge from her relative Dr. Preston Pope Satterwhite.

“FNU’s action shows a total lack of respect for Ms. Breckinridge’s legacy and for the people and place she devoted her life’s work to. I truly think FNU did this because they think Eastern Kentucky doesn’t matter and that it would be easy to put one over on the people of Hyden and Leslie County. But I’m fighting back,” said Hoskins in the news release.

FNU officials say they plan to install the window at its facility in Versailles, Kentucky,

“Somebody needed to do something, and now we will look forward to our day in court,” Hoskins said in the statement.

