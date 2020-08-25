Federal agents raid Hazard pain clinic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re following a developing story in Perry County.

Federal agents are on scene at the Hazard location of the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic on Roy Campbell Drive.

WYMT’s Will Puckett said DEA agents and Kentucky State Police troopers are at the business now. He has also witnessed agents from the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General on scene.

Our crew has seen people leave the building and allowed to drive away in their cars.

We reached out to the FBI office in Louisville for comment.

Here is their statement:

At this time, we can confirm that FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 311 Roy Campbell Drive, Hazard, KY.

