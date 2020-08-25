Advertisement

Federal agents raid Hazard pain clinic

Federal agents raided the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic in Hazard on Tuesday.
Federal agents raided the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic in Hazard on Tuesday.(Will Puckett)
By Brandon Robinson and Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re following a developing story in Perry County.

Federal agents are on scene at the Hazard location of the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic on Roy Campbell Drive.

WYMT’s Will Puckett said DEA agents and Kentucky State Police troopers are at the business now. He has also witnessed agents from the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General on scene.

Our crew has seen people leave the building and allowed to drive away in their cars.

We reached out to the FBI office in Louisville for comment.

Here is their statement:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville police asking for help identifying woman

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Pikeville Police are asking for your help to identify a woman they say may have ties to a case they are working.

State

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Regional

Lee County, Va. Schools going to online instruction starting Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Officials with the school system said at least one individual at Lee High School and St. Charles Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

VSP investigating deadly Dickenson County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL reports troopers responded to Route 631 south of Fairview Road about 12:46 p.m. Saturday.

Latest News

State

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
KFC is headquartered in Louisville and is owned by Yum! Brands.

Forecast

High pressure brings sunny skies, warm temperatures

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Monday ended up being a little soggy for some in the afternoon hours. It looks like high pressure will keep us mainly dry for the next couple of days.

Sports

High school cheer is one sport still on hold

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
While teams are still planning on being on the sidelines this fall, the main part of their season sits in the balance.

Regional

Bear shot and killed near Gatlinburg neighborhood, TWRA investigating

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a bear was reportedly shot and killed near a Gatlinburg neighborhood.

News

Cheerleading 6 p.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

National

Looking for a new car? Watch out for Facebook scam, officials warn

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning potential pre-owned car buyers to be careful if using Facebook Marketplace to shop.