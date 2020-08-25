Bear shot and killed near Gatlinburg neighborhood, TWRA investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a bear was reportedly shot and killed near a Gatlinburg neighborhood.

According to TWRA, a bear was shot and killed recently near the Cobbly Nob area in Gatlinburg by an 83-year-old man.

TWRA officers are investigating after a bear was shot and killed in the Cobbly Nob area. TWRA says 3 baby cubs were taken to Appalachian Bear Rescue and the case will be presented to the DA’s office. pic.twitter.com/1Q7n0jne46 — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) August 24, 2020

Officials said it was a mother bear with three cubs. The cubs were taken to the Appalachian Bear Rescue. According to ABR, the cubs were captured on different days, with one of the bears being captured Saturday and the other two being brought in Monday.

ABR Newsflash-August 24, 2020-Rescued Bears #321, #322, and #323 Arrive! Appalachian Bear Rescue just received rescued... Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Monday, August 24, 2020

Locals built a memorial to the bear in Gatlinburg.

A memorial was set up for a bear shot and killed in Gatlinburg. (WVLT)

TWRA said evidence from the case will be turned into the District Attorney’s office for review.

