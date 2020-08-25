Bear shot and killed near Gatlinburg neighborhood, TWRA investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a bear was reportedly shot and killed near a Gatlinburg neighborhood.
According to TWRA, a bear was shot and killed recently near the Cobbly Nob area in Gatlinburg by an 83-year-old man.
Officials said it was a mother bear with three cubs. The cubs were taken to the Appalachian Bear Rescue. According to ABR, the cubs were captured on different days, with one of the bears being captured Saturday and the other two being brought in Monday.
Locals built a memorial to the bear in Gatlinburg.
TWRA said evidence from the case will be turned into the District Attorney’s office for review.
