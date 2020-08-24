’We’re not being rebellious’: Schools open up with precautions in place giving parents who work an option for their children

LILLY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, Restoration Christian Academy welcomed nearly 100 students in person onto their campus in Lilly.

The School is in its second year of operation and has more than 60 students attending traditional classes, and another 30 or so students enrolled in their “Lions Pride” program.

”Number one we’re not being rebellious. We’re not here because we want to do what no one else will do. We’re here to provide a service and it’s not based on our needs, it’s based on the community’s needs,” said Restoration Ministries Pastor Ronnie Smith.

The Lion Pride program allows students who attend another school to come in while doing distance learning, and get help if they need it.

“You know, parents just need help right now, and we wanted as a ministry we wanted to think how we could help every parent because not everybody is set up to home school their kids, and then a lot of parents say ‘hey our kids need interaction they need to be around other kids’,” said Smith.

For Smith, the weeks leading up to Monday were chock full of phone calls from parents hoping to enroll their kids in a school that was doing in-person learning.

”Almost panic when people call. ‘Hey we have to work we have to provide for our families’, with the economy the way that it is parents are panicking trying to figure out what to do,” said Smith.

With students required to social distance in common areas, and wear masks when in those areas too, Restoration Christian Academy is working to provide a safe in-person learning experience for students.

The school with, again, just about 100 students has classes broken up into pods so if a student or teacher tests positive the school will only have to quarantine that one pod.

