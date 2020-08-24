Advertisement

’We’re not being rebellious’: Schools open up with precautions in place giving parents who work an option for their children

Restoration Christian Academy opened to in person classes Monday
By Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILLY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, Restoration Christian Academy welcomed nearly 100 students in person onto their campus in Lilly.

The School is in its second year of operation and has more than 60 students attending traditional classes, and another 30 or so students enrolled in their “Lions Pride” program.

”Number one we’re not being rebellious. We’re not here because we want to do what no one else will do. We’re here to provide a service and it’s not based on our needs, it’s based on the community’s needs,” said Restoration Ministries Pastor Ronnie Smith.

The Lion Pride program allows students who attend another school to come in while doing distance learning, and get help if they need it.

“You know, parents just need help right now, and we wanted as a ministry we wanted to think how we could help every parent because not everybody is set up to home school their kids, and then a lot of parents say ‘hey our kids need interaction they need to be around other kids’,” said Smith.

For Smith, the weeks leading up to Monday were chock full of phone calls from parents hoping to enroll their kids in a school that was doing in-person learning.

”Almost panic when people call. ‘Hey we have to work we have to provide for our families’, with the economy the way that it is parents are panicking trying to figure out what to do,” said Smith.

With students required to social distance in common areas, and wear masks when in those areas too, Restoration Christian Academy is working to provide a safe in-person learning experience for students.

The school with, again, just about 100 students has classes broken up into pods so if a student or teacher tests positive the school will only have to quarantine that one pod.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

News

Laurel County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Monday, the Laurel County Health Department began offering free COVID-19 testing at its office.

News

Governor Beshear allows KHSAA to move forward with high school sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Appalachian Arts Alliance now offering new programs through ArtStation

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The building is now being utilized for various forms of art classes.

Latest News

News

Top Stories on Mountain News at 5:30 - August 24,2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Several counties across the mountains have reported hundreds of positive cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Ky. man faces fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky man could face a fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail for violating a quarantine order in the Alberta Rockies in late June according to Canadian Mounted Police.

State

Kentucky AG in spotlight over Breonna Taylor probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When he ran for attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron never expected to one day hear from Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and LeBron James.

State

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
n recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

State

Gov. Beshear announces new online platform to find COVID-19 data for schools, Monday’s numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.