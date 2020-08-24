Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces new online platform to find COVID-19 data for schools, Monday’s numbers

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 Update

Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 Update - August 24, 2020

Posted by WYMT on Monday, August 24, 2020

The governor announced 373 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 43,899 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 855.

9,544 people have recovered from the virus.

822,904 Kentuckians have received tests.

08.24.20 COVID-19 Update
08.24.20 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

Beshear also mentioned that you can now go online and find the COVID-19 information for your school. He said at least 31 districts have had at least one case since the pandemic started and currently there are about 50 active cases.

The governor also mentioned the state will not overturn the KHSAA’s decision to play fall sports.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

