Gov. Beshear announces new online platform to find COVID-19 data for schools, Monday’s numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 Update - August 24, 2020

The governor announced 373 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 43,899 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 855.

9,544 people have recovered from the virus.

822,904 Kentuckians have received tests.

Beshear also mentioned that you can now go online and find the COVID-19 information for your school. He said at least 31 districts have had at least one case since the pandemic started and currently there are about 50 active cases.

The governor also mentioned the state will not overturn the KHSAA’s decision to play fall sports.

