UV light wands: Do they work as a sanitizing solution?

(WITN)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When COVID-19 first hit our area, finding cleaning supplies was a win. Anything promising to kill off bacteria and virus flew off the shelves, and in some stores it’s still that way.

As people slowly slip back into normalcy amid a pandemic, some are turning to products that claim to kill viruses on surfaces with just a swipe of a wand.

Sales for ultraviolet light sanitizing devices have skyrocketed. Some claim to kill 99.9% of harmful viruses, germs and bacteria in seconds.

However, experts say there is no basis these types of products deliver on those claims and note they’re not approved by the FDA for prevention of COVID-19.

Nationally known expert in disinfectant methods, Jim Malley, says UV light has been used for years to kill viruses on a large scale in hospitals and on subways, but these smaller devices being sold from as little as 40 dollars to a few hundred dollars makes him worried.

“The danger here is to give that person a false sense of security now,” Jim Malley, professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of North Hampshire said.

Other experts warn about the harmful effects of UV rays on human skin and warn it’s not a substitute for handwashing.

