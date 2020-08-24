Sunny, hot and dry conditions return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot, dry and sunny conditions return to the mountains tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

This evening we’ll hang onto a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of those look to move out of here as we head into the later evening hours. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

High pressure will move in Tuesday bringing hot, dry and sunny weather into the mountains. Highs will get into the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

Our dry and hot stretch continues Wednesday with highs remaining near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

We’ll start to bring back rain chances Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

By the end of the week and into the weekend we could be dealing with heavy rain. Right now we have Tropical Storm Laura moving into the gulf and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday. The remnants of Laura could impact us here in the mountains by Friday or Saturday. This is something we will watch closely throughout the week!

