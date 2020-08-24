Advertisement

Southwest Virginia high school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southwest Virginia school district announced Sunday one member of the staff at one of the high schools has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a post on the Lee County Schools Facebook page, officials stated the local health department has been notified and is in the process of conducting contact tracing.

Officials say the staff member works at Lee High School.

The post goes on to state the school was deep cleaned on Friday and the area the staff member worked in was cleaned again Sunday.

School started back in-person in the district on Thursday, August 20th. Officials say any parents who would like to switch their students to online classwork can do so by contacting their local school.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

