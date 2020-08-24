Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Lynn Camp Wildcats

By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Wildcats were 5-6 in 2019, making it to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, but ultimately falling to Williamsburg in the district title game.

“We’ve grown up a lot and we’re gonna come back and it makes us want to play harder,” Junior Quarterback Tylen Smith said. “We definitely got a chip on our shoulder this year.”

“Bringing a district title to this school would mean a whole lot to me cause they’ve never done it. I’ve won district as a player, but bringing one to this school would really mean a lot to me,” Senior Wide Receiver Spencer Gilbert added.

“We gotta come out and knock them in the mouth for sure. They’re a big school, big guys, physical. We’re small. David vs. Goliath.” Senior Middle Linebacker Luke Ledington said of the Yellow Jackets.

The Wildcats take the field this season with 13 fewer seniors than last year. They finished the season with a 5-6 record after avenging their regular season loss to Pineville in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, but falling to Williamsburg in the district title game. This year, Lynn Camp hopes to bring home the hardware.

“Well we absolutely have to stay healthy we have to stay focused our young kids have to really grow up fast and just be consistent week in and week out, and I think that’s the key for it all is just to be consistent and stay hungry,” Lynn Camp Head Football Coach Allen Harris said.

“I say its going to come down to our older guys and our leadership, I think we have better leadership this year than we ever have,” Smith added.

“The work ethic wasn’t really there but we got work ethic this year, but we got a whole lot more talent this year than we do last year and the right mindset really,” Gilbert concluded.

The Wildcats kick-off the season on September 11 at Clay County.

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Lynn Camp Wildcats

