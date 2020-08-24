Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Jackson County Generals

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Generals have one goal in mind this season: putting some respect on Jackson County football.

“Just to be able to come out and show everybody that Jackson County’s ready to come to fight, and we’re gonna be better than what we have been,” Senior Shawn Browning said.

“I feel like we wanna change the culture and program at this school and just turn everything around, and put Jackson County on the map,” fellow senior Blake Allen added.

After missing out on the playoffs in 2019 with a 2-8 record, the Generals are excited to get back to work.

“It feels great to be back and just be able to build a team and start back practice, and get ready to prepare for the season and do great things this year,” Senior Nick Baldwin said.

The Generals are on their third coach in as many years. Their new man in charge, John Hallock, has built quite a bit of experience coaching in a number of different places across the state. Hallock’s last stop was as a defensive coordinator with Lafayette in 2019. He held the same position with the Generals in 2013 and 2015. Now back in McKee, Hallock as already made an impression on his players.

“He brings more motivation,” Browning said. “He’s a really good coach, we could already tell from the beginning. He really gets after us.”

(Nick Baldwin): “He’s a great coach. He’s very inspirational with spiritual as well, which I like it,” Baldwin added. “And he’s a very good motivator, helps us come ready to work every day at practice and just ready to put the season on, have a winning year.”

The Generals are scheduled to begin the John Hallock era at Gallatin County on September 11.

