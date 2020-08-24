New national attention on the Eric C. Conn case is set to hit the T.V. screen

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

For nearly five years Eastern Kentuckians have dealt with the fallout from Eric C. Conn’s actions.

Conn’s greatest scheme was defrauding the federal government through the Social Security Administration.

As the impact continues to linger for his former clients, the situation is still getting national attention with an episode on CNBC airing Monday night at 10 p.m.

This will be a second feature episode on American Greed about Conn.

Conn was a disability lawyer in Eastern Kentucky before he was indicted and arrested for scheming the federal government.

Tanner Hesterberg, former T.V. reporter, says although Conn is now in federal prison, the victims remain living a life of uncertainty; many of whom have not received any benefits from the Social Security Administration.

“Essentially what the government accused him of was helping people secure Social Security benefits through fraudulent means,” said Hesterberg. “It’s a pretty compelling story not only on a local, regional, and state-level but on a national level and I guess international level as well. "

Robert Martin, a former Conn client, says continuing to highlight this situation is important.

“It’s real important that the story is told because that will keep honesty in other attorney’s offices I hope and with the clients too,” said Martin. “The news media has helped everything helps when you get the word out there that helps everybody.”

Hesterberg returns to recount the crime and will appear on the program Monday remembering how it all started.

“It was an honor for me to tell the stories of these people as a reporter five years ago and it’s an even bigger honor now to continue to advocate for them,” said Hesterberg.

Focusing on Eastern Kentuckians, the lasting impacts, and what is still left to be accomplished.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.