Man from Breathitt County arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Phillip Lovins was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 180 months in prison.

In May 2019, Police found Lovins with several boxes of nine-millimeter ammunition, 270 caliber-rifle, a plastic bag with 100 Methadone 40-milligram pills. Police say Lovins received methadone from his distributor several times with his personal intentions to sell.

Lovins previously pleaded guilty in February 2020 to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute Methadone. Lovins will serve 15 years in prison.

Lovins has a past of distributing controlled substances as he was arrested in 2015 for trafficking a controlled substance and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Lovins is required to serve 85 percent of his 15-year sentence.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

