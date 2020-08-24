Mainly dry and hot start to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a typical summer weekend here in the mountains with scattered rain chances and warmer temperatures. Thanks for high pressure, those rain chances should be minimal the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

After another foggy morning, look for sun and clouds on this Monday. While there is a stray to scattered chance for a passing shower, I think most of us will stay dry today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and more fog late. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The dome of dry air will continue to stick around through mid-week. Sunny skies and hot conditions highlight Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs both days will be around 90 or above both days with lows dropping to around 70 both nights.

Something to Watch

While it is still early in the game, there is the increasing potential that we will deal with the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura by the end of the week. The system will approach Kentucky on Thursday, likely have the most impact on Friday and start to pull away by Saturday.

The latest run of the GFS keeps the bulk of the rain west of us. That would be the best case scenario. Unfortunately, the Euro and the official National Hurricane Center track brings the remnants into the mountains. If that happens, models show the potential for 2-4″ of rain between Thursday night and Saturday night. There is a lot of time to go between now and then, so we’ll continue to monitor, but I wanted to go ahead and put that on your metaphorical and literal radar as we start the week.

