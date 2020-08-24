Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new death Monday. The death is a 70-year-old man. The health department reported zero cases. The county has 364 total cases, 66 cases are active and 298 have recovered.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Rockcastle County’s first COVID-19 related death. The death is a 79-year-old woman who died Saturday, August 22. They also reported one new case and 10 recovered cases. There is one new case in the Manchester FCI and six recovered cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there is one new case, 13 probable and one recovered case.

Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new cases and three probable cases. Monday’s cases include a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 37-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man from Knott County, a 72-year-old woman from Lee County, a 50-year-old woman from Owsley County, a pediatric case under the age of 18 and an 82-year-old man from Perry County.

The Pike County Health Department announced 12 new cases bringing the county’s total to 311. Of the 311 cases, 24 are active, three have died and 284 have recovered.

