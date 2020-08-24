Advertisement

‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

By Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

They say they are concerned, despite the state high school athletic association voting to start the season next month, it will be taken away from them by the governor and state health officials.

They began gathering on the capital steps about 10 Monday and plan to be here all day. They want to send a message, and it’s simple: let them play.

This comes in the wake of the KHSAA Board of Control voting to keep the start of sports, albeit delayed from what a normal year would be, to early to mid-September. But then, Governor Beshear said in one of his daily briefings last week that the decision surprised him.

Adults, parents and athletes from football, soccer, cheerleading, band and various other sports and activities are gathered in Frankfort Monday.

“Let’s continue on. Let’s go on to practice, go on to tryouts, let’s go on with somewhat of a season that we can have,” said Brian Young who wants his son to be able to play soccer.

“We all recognize the risk and we recognize the risk that we may not last. It’s just, give us an opportunity, at the end of the day, what is missing in our Kentucky right now, they just need companionship,” said Dawne Perkins, Lexington parent.

Just about everyone out at the protest was wearing masks and say what they are doing is to simply be respectful, not to downplay the virus, but to say with other states allowing high school sports with precautions and rules, they can do that, too.

Organizers say they plan to be at the capital leading up to the 4 p.m. briefing by Governor Beshear. It’s not known if the governor will address the high school sports issue or not.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Federal Aviation Administration Training coming to Hazard

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
This program is designed for students with an interest in a career working with drones.

Regional

Southwest Virginia high school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a Facebook post, district officials state the school was deep cleaned on Friday and the area the staff member worked in was cleaned again Sunday.

State

Health dept. reports 156 COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend; total passes 5K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

Regional

12-year-old cancer survivor getting new smile

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
12-year-old Peyton Sherrell says one of her medications makes the gums around her teeth much larger than normal.

Latest News

State

NKY woman says she’s being asked to remove decorations that bring her joy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Carmen Dead Lake says Covington city officials told her someone made a complaint that her decorations were a distraction for the neighborhood and therefore needed to be removed.

State

UV light wands: Do they work as a sanitizing solution?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
As people slowly slip back into normalcy amid a pandemic, some are turning to products that claim to kill viruses on surfaces with just a swipe of a wand.

Forecast

Mainly dry and hot start to the week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a typical summer weekend here in the mountains with scattered rain chances and warmer temperatures. Thanks for high pressure, those rain chances should be minimal the next couple of days.

State

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

State

WATCH | A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 12 hours ago
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

News

Appalachian Mountain Wrestling opens training academy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Wrestling is not the only thing taught at the academy, with digital media, shooting, and editing training offered.