‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents, coaches, and student-athletes stood outside the state capitol building today expressing their support for high school sports to continue this fall.

The protesters gathered outside the courthouse just after 10 a.m.

Many of them carried signs that said “let them play” or “let us play.”

The event started from a Facebook group that quickly trended and inspired highs school sports supporters.

Some of the counties being represented included Harlan, Middlesboro, Boyle, Corbin, and others.

With players, coaches, parents, and even band members joining together to voice their ideas, their concern was well heard.

They all say the Governor needs to honor their commitment to be safe and follow protocols. Many say Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio are playing fall sports and Kentucky should be able to as well. Both parents and kids say it’s important for their mental health and well being to play.

“It has changed all of my children’s personalities, a little bit. They need their friends. Don’t need to be stuck in the house, need to be out, they need to be doing things,” said Ginger Downs, a Whitley County high school parent.

“Soccer has been, for me, a place I can escape from whatever else is going on. The virus has been hard on all of us,” said Grace Gibson, a Corbin High School Soccer Player.

Governor Beshear announced the approval of high school sports to continue this coming fall season today in his news conference.

