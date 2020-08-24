Advertisement

‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents, coaches, and student-athletes stood outside the state capitol building today expressing their support for high school sports to continue this fall.

The protesters gathered outside the courthouse just after 10 a.m.

Many of them carried signs that said “let them play” or “let us play.”

The event started from a Facebook group that quickly trended and inspired highs school sports supporters.

Some of the counties being represented included Harlan, Middlesboro, Boyle, Corbin, and others.

With players, coaches, parents, and even band members joining together to voice their ideas, their concern was well heard.

They all say the Governor needs to honor their commitment to be safe and follow protocols. Many say Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio are playing fall sports and Kentucky should be able to as well. Both parents and kids say it’s important for their mental health and well being to play.

“It has changed all of my children’s personalities, a little bit. They need their friends. Don’t need to be stuck in the house, need to be out, they need to be doing things,” said Ginger Downs, a Whitley County high school parent.

“Soccer has been, for me, a place I can escape from whatever else is going on. The virus has been hard on all of us,” said Grace Gibson, a Corbin High School Soccer Player.

Governor Beshear announced the approval of high school sports to continue this coming fall season today in his news conference.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’We’re not being rebellious’: Schools open up with precautions in place giving parents who work an option for their children

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Restoration Christian Academy returned to in-person classes Monday. It all happened after multiple enrollments as parents were searching for in-person learning for their kids.

News

Laurel County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Monday, the Laurel County Health Department began offering free COVID-19 testing at its office.

News

Governor Beshear allows KHSAA to move forward with high school sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Appalachian Arts Alliance now offering new programs through ArtStation

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The building is now being utilized for various forms of art classes.

Latest News

News

Top Stories on Mountain News at 5:30 - August 24,2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Several counties across the mountains have reported hundreds of positive cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Ky. man faces fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky man could face a fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail for violating a quarantine order in the Alberta Rockies in late June according to Canadian Mounted Police.

State

Kentucky AG in spotlight over Breonna Taylor probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When he ran for attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron never expected to one day hear from Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and LeBron James.

State

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
n recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

State

Gov. Beshear announces new online platform to find COVID-19 data for schools, Monday’s numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.