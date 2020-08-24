Advertisement

Laurel County topping more than 500 cases of COVID-19, first in our region

Health Department Executive Director believes the spread is occurring within the community.
Laurel County Health Department
Laurel County Health Department(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Health Department reported 503 total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This makes Laurel County the first county to reach more than 500 cases in the WYMT coverage area.

Executive Director of Laurel County Health Department, Mark Hensley, said that the county saw 245 cases of COVID-19 in July and a decrease of numbers in the month of August. Hensley credits the decrease of cases due to people following guidelines such as wearing masks and following social distancing rules.

As of Monday, the county has 131 cases of COVID-19 for the month of August. Hensley is concerned that the spread of COVID-19 is occurring within the community.

“We have 20 counties that are in the red zone according to the White House data, and a couple of those counties are adjacent to Laurel County then we have 43 counties that are in the yellow zone which means that they have a five to 10 percent positivity rate those in the red zone have a 10 percent or above positivity rate,” explained Hensley. “You know there’s a lot of mobility between counties, a lot of our folks may work in those counties and a lot of the folks in the red zone counties may work here in Laurel County. I just think there, with that mobility, plus we’ve seen here that most of our cases are between the age of 18 and 30,” added Hensley.

The Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at no cost. You can call 606-878-7754.

