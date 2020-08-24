Advertisement

Laurel County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Laurel County Health Department began offering free COVID-19 testing at its office.

Health department officials said they are equipped to test 20 people per day by appointments on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays. The health department partnered with the Division of Laboratory Services in Frankfort for testing supplies and procedures.

Laurel County had eight testing sites but now only has 5. The health department wanted to increase the capacity of testing.

”It’s a great thing, there’s a lot of people in the community that’s just not able to get out to be tested, there’s some that are scared to get out to get tested, so I think this is a great thing for our community,” explained registered nurse, Teala Anderson. “You know, that someone is positive and they’re not having symptoms because some people are positive without those symptoms then they’re able to quarantine and not spread it to others,” added Anderson.

On Tuesday, the health department will begin using its mobile community outreach testing that is equipped to do at least 50 tests per day that will be shared with some of its neighboring counties. Testing is also free.

For more information about testing or to make an appointment, you are asked to call 606-878-7754. You can find more information on the health department’s Facebook page.

