Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard prepares for future deployments

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In recent months, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted communities in several ways. They’ve responded to the pandemic, the polls, and civil unrest during protests.

Approximately 7,500 Kentucky National Guard members stand ready to answer the call. And in May after days of unrest during protests, Governor Andy Beshear called for help.

“At the request of the mayor and the Louisville Metro Police Department and approval of the governor work we sent approximately 500 soldiers to support Louisville Metro Police Department,” said Army Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Director of Military Support - Kentucky National Guard.

Guard officials declined to comment on the fatal shooting of David McAtee. He was killed amid a night of protests in downtown Louisville. Investigators found shrapnel from McAtee’s body that matched rifles by national guard members.

“I don’t know that I’m the qualified person to tell you about whether or not our response helped, but I know the Louisville Metro Police Department was grateful for our assistance,” Carpenter said.

Guard members have also packed food boxes for families struggling to eat during the pandemic, and have directed traffic at drive-up COVID-19 testing sites. They’re focused on staying safe as they train for future deployments.

“We’ve learned to train at social distances,” Carpenter said. “We’ve leaned to train with personal protective equipment on.”

The Kentucky National Guard is investigating their response to Louisville protests.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
‘Let them play’ protest at State Capitol Building in Frankfort

News

’We’re not being rebellious’: Schools open up with precautions in place giving parents who work an option for their children

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Restoration Christian Academy returned to in-person classes Monday. It all happened after multiple enrollments as parents were searching for in-person learning for their kids.

News

Laurel County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
On Monday, the Laurel County Health Department began offering free COVID-19 testing at its office.

News

Governor Beshear allows KHSAA to move forward with high school sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Appalachian Arts Alliance now offering new programs through ArtStation

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The building is now being utilized for various forms of art classes.

Latest News

News

Top Stories on Mountain News at 5:30 - August 24,2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Several counties across the mountains have reported hundreds of positive cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Ky. man faces fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky man could face a fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail for violating a quarantine order in the Alberta Rockies in late June according to Canadian Mounted Police.

State

Kentucky AG in spotlight over Breonna Taylor probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When he ran for attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron never expected to one day hear from Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and LeBron James.

State

Gov. Beshear announces new online platform to find COVID-19 data for schools, Monday’s numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.