Advertisement

Kentucky football outside of preseason Top 25 in new AP poll

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(WBKO)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another year, another perceived shot from voters for Kentucky football.

The Wildcats start the season outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Kentucky received 20 votes from voters, good for 34th in the country.

Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), LSU (No. 6), Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 11), Texas A&M (No. 13) and Tennesee (No. 25) all cracked the top 25 from the SEC. Louisville, who the Cats have beaten the past two years by 30+ points, received 32 votes.

Last year’s runner-up, Clemson, starts the season at No. 1, while Ohio State, who won’t play in the fall due to the Big Ten’s decision to move fall sports to the spring, came in at No. 2.

The Wildcats start their season at No. 11 Auburn. They also have Alabama, Georgia and Florida on their schedule as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

Sports

John Calipari, UK basketball officially add Bruiser Flint to staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Flint served as an assistant under Calipari for seven seasons at UMass.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Jackson County Generals

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Jackson County Generals have one goal in mind this season: putting some respect on Jackson County football.

Sports

Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Takuma Sato won the second Indianapolis 500 in his career on Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Perry Central struggled in 2019 to a 1-9 record and missed out on the playoffs. Under new leadership, the Commodores’ goal is to take things day by day in terms of improvement.

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman picks Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
Point guard Nolan Hickman picked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Sports

Decision on fall sports season has impact on recruiting

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The reduced amount of games makes each time under the lights that much more important.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to make improvements under second-year head coach Eric Perry. The Green Dragons went 1-10 in 2019.