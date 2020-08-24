Kentucky football outside of preseason Top 25 in new AP poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another year, another perceived shot from voters for Kentucky football.

The Wildcats start the season outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Kentucky received 20 votes from voters, good for 34th in the country.

This is a joke but time will tell very soon. Go Big Blue https://t.co/xjQkt1RLJi — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) August 24, 2020

Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), LSU (No. 6), Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 11), Texas A&M (No. 13) and Tennesee (No. 25) all cracked the top 25 from the SEC. Louisville, who the Cats have beaten the past two years by 30+ points, received 32 votes.

Last year’s runner-up, Clemson, starts the season at No. 1, while Ohio State, who won’t play in the fall due to the Big Ten’s decision to move fall sports to the spring, came in at No. 2.

The Wildcats start their season at No. 11 Auburn. They also have Alabama, Georgia and Florida on their schedule as well.

