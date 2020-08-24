Homeowner holds man at gunpoint after trying to steal truck

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies say a Somerset man was arrested after a homeowner held him a gunpoint for trying to steal a truck.

Sunday morning, deputies responded to a call of a homeowner holding 28-year-old Derrick J. Johnson at gunpoint in the 800 block of Stewart Road near Somerset.

When investigators arrived, they found Johnson inside the homeowner’s truck attempting to start it to steal the truck. One of the windows of the truck was also broken.

Inside the truck, deputies found burglary tools and a backpack containing syringes. Johnson denied that the tools or backpack belonged to him.

Johnson was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

He is in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

