Advertisement

Health dept. reports 156 COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend; total passes 5K

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 5,067.

Lexington’s COVID-19 case count passed the 5,000 mark over the weekend, and August now has more cases than all of...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 86 cases, Aug. 20

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19. The health dept. says August now has more cases than all of July.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 43,066 cases and 872 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

12-year-old cancer survivor getting new smile

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
12-year-old Peyton Sherrell says one of her medications makes the gums around her teeth much larger than normal.

State

NKY woman says she’s being asked to remove decorations that bring her joy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Carmen Dead Lake says Covington city officials told her someone made a complaint that her decorations were a distraction for the neighborhood and therefore needed to be removed.

State

UV light wands: Do they work as a sanitizing solution?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
As people slowly slip back into normalcy amid a pandemic, some are turning to products that claim to kill viruses on surfaces with just a swipe of a wand.

Forecast

Mainly dry and hot start to the week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a typical summer weekend here in the mountains with scattered rain chances and warmer temperatures. Thanks for high pressure, those rain chances should be minimal the next couple of days.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Police: One dead, two hurt in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

State

WATCH | A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 9 hours ago
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

News

Appalachian Mountain Wrestling opens training academy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Wrestling is not the only thing taught at the academy, with digital media, shooting, and editing training offered.

State

A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

State

Another 12 cases of COVID-19 linked to Morehead State University

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Since Friday, 27 cases have been linked to the University.

News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron to speak at the Republican National Convention

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Cameron’s remarks will take place during the 10:00 p.m. hour of the convention.