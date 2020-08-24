Governor Andy Beshear: “We’re not going to overturn (KHSAA’s) decision.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The decision that everyone was waiting for was one in favor of the #LetThemPlay movement. Governor Andy Beshear said, “We’re not going to overturn that decision, and not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision.”

Beshear will let fall sports, including football, move forward with playing sports in 2020. He added that he believes someone other than the governor’s office has to make these decisions.

