Federal Aviation Administration Training coming to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Community and Technical Colleges (HCTC) announced Monday that they were selected as one of the 26 schools chosen to offer the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Training Program.

HCTC was the only college in Kentucky that was selected for the program.

The training program is known as the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Program (UAS-CTI).

“We are honored to have been selected by the FAA as a premier location for drone training in the United States. As this industry grows, we hope to have a prepared and exceptional workforce to meet the needs. Register today for our classes beginning in September! Be one of the pioneers of this new mode of aviation,” said faculty member Bart Massey.

The FAA’s UAS-CTI program is meant to prepare students for careers in (UAS) otherwise known as drones.

If interested, classes begin Monday, September 14th. The course is 12-weeks long and contains classes such as Intro to Unmanned Systems Tech, Unmanned Systems Safety & Regulations, Commercial Drone Operations, Drone Media, First Responder Applications, etc. You can register by calling (606) 487-3293.

The program also offers a class that prepares students for their Remote Pilot Test Prep License. Registration is booked by calling (606) 487-3632.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.