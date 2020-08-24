Advertisement

Cardinal Stadium reduces capacity to 18,000 fans for 2020 UofL football season games

Photo: University of Louisville
Photo: University of Louisville(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has announced changes in seating capacity for the upcoming 2020-2021 college football season.

While several other conferences have called off the upcoming season, such as the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference will be hosting a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent.

The University of Louisville has been working with the Governor’s office and local health officials to create a plan to safely allow a number of fans inside Cardinal Stadium for the upcoming season.

UofL said the new plan will admit 18,000 fans per game inside of Cardinal Stadium, down to 30 percent of the 60,800 seat capacity. The university said this plan is “subject to change with the flexibility of the landscape.”

Multiple safety measures will be put into place for fans, including temperature checks at the entrances, requirements for face coverings, and social distancing guidelines within the stadium as well as the parking lot for tailgating. All ticketing will be digital.

Season ticket holders will be provided more information from UofL on their specific ticket options.

For more information on all safety measures taking place for the upcoming season at Cardinal Stadium, click or tap here.

