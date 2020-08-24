Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron to speak at the Republican National Convention

Cameron’s remarks will take place during the 10:00 p.m. hour of the convention.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

“It’s an honor to speak at the convention in support of President Donald J. Trump,” said Attorney General Cameron. “America is at a pivotal moment in our history, and we are faced with a choice to continue with the forward-thinking policies of the Republican Party and President Trump or go backwards with the discredited ideas of Joe Biden and the radical left.”

Two additional Kentuckians including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul will also be speaking during the four day convention.

