Attorney General Daniel Cameron to speak at the Republican National Convention

(WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

Cameron’s remarks will take place during the 10:00 p.m. hour of the convention.

“It’s an honor to speak at the convention in support of President Donald J. Trump,” said Attorney General Cameron. “America is at a pivotal moment in our history, and we are faced with a choice to continue with the forward-thinking policies of the Republican Party and President Trump or go backwards with the discredited ideas of Joe Biden and the radical left.”

Two additional Kentuckians including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul will also be speaking during the four day convention.

