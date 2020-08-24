Appalachian Mountain Wrestling opens training academy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Mountain Wrestling is known for its live events and streaming network.

“We keep looking to grow our roster here at Appalachian Mountain Wrestling and the biggest way to grow it is to find wrestlers to come in or grow your own,” said Appalachian Mountain Wrestling Executive Director, Kyle Maggard.

However, recently they’ve been focusing on a new venture, opening the Appalachian Mountain Wrestling training academy for professional wrestlers.

“So we have been getting frequent messages on our Facebook and calls about people wanting to become a wrestler and how do they do it, so we decided to open up our own school,” added Maggard.

Wrestling is not the only thing taught at the academy, with digital media, shooting, and editing training offered.

“We thought it was best to teach all aspects. That way anybody that has worked with us can go onto larger promotions and have an understanding of what they’re doing and even if it’s behind the scenes,” said Maggard.

The goal of the academy is to take the wrestlers to the next level professionally.

“We hope that everybody that comes through here that they learn how to wrestle, they wrestle with us and they get good enough that they’re signed by the national promotions,” added Maggard.

For more information about the academy, you can visit Appalachian Mountain Wrestling Facebook page.

