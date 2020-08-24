Appalachian Arts Alliance now offering new programs through ArtStation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance recently completed its ArtStation project and are now offering various forms of art classes.

The building is now being utilized for annual meetings that include ballet, tap and hip hop dance as well as musical instrument instruction. They also plan to host culinary arts classes once the pandemic is slowed.

For Appalachian Arts Director Timothy Deaton, the feeling once they were granted their certificate of occupancy was indescribable.

“That means we made it,” Deaton said. “We have completed this. We are here, we are functioning.”

Classes are not the only service that the building offers.

City of Hazard’s Downtown Director Bailey Richards says that if you are looking to host your next get-together, you can call.

“Any time we do not have classes, this space is for rent,” Richards said. “That is something that we’re actively able to do right now.”

Those who wish to participate can sign up anytime at the Appalachian Arts Alliance on Main Street.

