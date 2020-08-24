Advertisement

Another 12 cases of COVID-19 linked to Morehead State University

Since Friday, 27 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Morehead State University.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - An additional 12 cases of COVID-19 reported in Rowan County Sunday have been linked to Morehead State University.

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says at least nine of the cases are students and their cases will be added to the county’s total because they are also residents.

Since Friday, 27 cases have been linked to the University.

Ahead of the semester that started Monday, MSU officials released a series of new safety protocols that include requiring face coverings/masks in all campus buildings, a reduced number of students in our face-to-face classes, and signs, markers, and other messaging around campus noting social distancing.

You can read about other protocols here.

St. Claire HealthCare is offering COVID-19 testing at the St. Claire Medical Pavilion ‪from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with extended hours on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available without an appointment.

