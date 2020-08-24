A ‘regrettable error’ left UK student, employee personal information vulnerable

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 testing continues on the University of Kentucky’s campus, the university has developed a system for notifying students and staff of their results.

But, Sunday UK realized there was a flaw in that system.

“The incident involved a shared file that our contact tracing team was using to make contacts, to reach out to people who had tested negative over the last couple of weeks,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said. “That file, we believe the issue was it wasn’t set to a setting that kept it private or locked down like it should have been.”

The university found that the file was accessible to anyone with a UK email address, but no one outside of the university could access the spreadsheet.

“It’s impacted, in some way, several hundred people on our campus, mostly students and a smaller number of employees,” Blanton said.

The file didn’t contain private health information or social security numbers, but it did list names, dates of birth, and the negative test results.

While Blanton said they believe it was only accessible for a short period of time before the university closed it down, he said it is still a regrettable error and hopes it doesn’t deter anyone from being tested in the future.

“We know it’s an anxious time, we know it’s an uncertain time, we know an incident like this might make people more uncertain, so we want to address it quickly, tell people what we know, when we know it, and how we’re working to fix it,” Blanton said. “Hopefully that sense of transparency and openness about what we’re doing and how we’re working to protect people will give them the assurance they need to continue doing what they need to do to keep themselves and each other healthy and safe on our campus.”

Blanton said as early as tomorrow, the university will be getting in contact with those students and employees who were impacted, as well as the people who accessed the file but weren’t supposed to.

