12-year-old cancer survivor getting new smile

12-year-old Peyton Sherrell is already a cancer survivor and has even overcome a heart condition.
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - It has been a long-time dream for this young girl, and now with the help of the Tri-State, her wish for a new smile is about to come true.

The family of a 12-year-old Peyton Sherrell created a GoFundMe to get her a new smile.

Sherrell is already a cancer survivor and has even overcome a heart condition.

“I’m actually getting something done that’s been my dream to get rid of this stuff and be normal for once,” says Sherrell.

She says one of her medications makes the gums around her teeth much larger than normal.

Sherrell says she has been bullied because of the side effects.

“I try to make it stop and ignoring it and everything, but it makes me feel down and stuff,” she explained.

Jessica Kelley, Sherrell’s mother, says it breaks her heart when her daughter gets bullied, but she works with her to build her confidence.

“I let her know that she’s beautiful inside and out.,” says Kelley. “She’s a gorgeous little girl.”

Tuesday, Sherrell will be getting a procedure that will give her a new smile.

“I’m excited, but I’m also nervous,” Sherrell says.

Kelley says it was a journey getting to this point.

Sherrell’s family created the online fundraiser to help with the costs of the surgery.

Kelley says in just under two weeks, they are almost at their goal.

Sherrell says she has been dreaming of her new smile for a long time and she can’t wait to show it off.

“That way people won’t be bullying me anymore and I can actually be confident in myself and stop having people say things about me,” says Sherrell.

