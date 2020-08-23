Advertisement

Woman wanted after attempting to murder an officer

Law enforcement describes Molly Stephens as "armed and dangerous."
Law enforcement describes Molly Stephens as "armed and dangerous."(WKYT/Owingsville Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators in Bath County are searching for a woman after she fired shots at a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

According to a social media post from Owingsville Police, the Bath County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Molly Stephens.

Officers say that while Bath County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Davidson checked on a suspicious vehicle on Bypass Road in Salt Lick Saturday, he was assaulted by the driver. While Davidson was trying to apprehend the driver, Stephens obtained a handgun and fired shots at Davidson.

Stephens fled the scene in a white 2016 Nissan Rouge. Investigators say she is believed to be in Carter, Rowan or Bath counties and that she also goes by “Molly Jackson.”

Officers say if you see Stephens or know of her whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Biden says he would shut the U.S. down if recommended by scientists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS News Staff
Biden has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s response to the virus and said that he would take the crisis more seriously as president.

Coronavirus

VDH: 24 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The VDH reported a number of new cases in Southwest Virginia on Sunday.

Crime

Man wanted in Huntington shooting arrested in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kymoni Davis faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting in Huntington.

State

‘BreonnaCon’ convention in Louisville hosted by Until Freedom runs August 22-25

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
BreonnaCon will include multiple workshops all spreading energy and resources in the community while seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

Regional

One dead after camper catches fire near Pioneer Playhouse in Boyle Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials have confirmed that the body of a deceased person was found in an RV that caught fire early Sunday morning in Danville.

Weather

Nice Sunday morning, rain chances arrive later today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once the fog lifts we will see beautiful conditions the rest of the morning hours.

News

‘Fields of Gold’ bring patches of sunshine to Martin County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Community Sunflower Patch in Inez is bringing light to Martin County during the pandemic.

News

Hazard couple organizes walk to raise awareness for child abuse

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Dozens flocked to Main Street to participate in the event.

News

At least 15 cases of COVID-19 associated with Morehead State University

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says seven cases were reported Saturday, and eight on Friday.

News

Middlesboro AMC theatre may be closed for good

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
According to AMC Theatres website, its location at the Middlesboro Mall will not be reopening.