Truett Pumpkin Patch shows support for police and President Trump with corn maze design

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Truett Pumpkin Patch is located in Jackson County. During the fall season, it offers a petting zoo, pumpkins, and a list of fun activities.

“We have tons of things for kids to do, we do have our corn maze, we’ve got our petting zoo, we do hayrides out to our pumpkin patch where kids get their own pumpkin,” said owner Tim Truett.

The pumpkin patch is showing support for police officers as part of its corn maze design.

“We chose what we did this year just because they were closer to us,” added Truett.

Owner Tim Truett said it is a topic close to his heart.

“We wanted to support our local law enforcement, I’ve got a brother that’s a city police cop in London and its one of those things that we really started off with that,” said Truett.

With acres of corn, Truett said there were extra places to show support for President Trump’s re-election with a Trump Train 2020 design in the maze.

In 2016, Truett made a similar statement with President Trump and Secretary Hillary Clinton holding the American Flag.

“We was throwing our support to Donald Trump in 2016 but we never got any negative comments for that it was one of those things that you know they looked at it and if they didn’t like it they scrolled on,” said Truett.

Truett said if he receives negative comments he lets them roll off his back.

“It’s just a statement we make if you’re okay with it fine if you’re not okay with it fine we love everybody,” added Truett.

The pumpkin patch will open the third week in September.

Truett Pumpkin Patch is proud to present our 2020 corn maze. We support our president, and we definitely back the blue.

Posted by Truett Pumpkin Patch on Monday, August 17, 2020

