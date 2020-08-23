Temperatures heating up to start the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will begin to move out late tonight, setting us up for a hot start to the week.

Tonight

A couple areas of scattered storms will be possible in the mountains going through Sunday evening. Severe weather is not expected but some gusty winds and heavy rain can’t be ruled out with any storm that develops. As the sun sets, our instability will wane and so will storm chances as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will remain partly cloudy with more of that patchy fog developing late. Lows tonight fall into the mid 60s.

Monday and Monday Night

We will increase those temperatures as the work week begins. A ridge of high pressure will begin to set up just to our south and east for Monday, this will lead to warmer and more humid air filtering into the region as we go through the beginning of the week. Mostly sunny skies will take over for Monday afternoon, with the outside chance of a stray afternoon storm dropping some heavy rain. High temperatures in the muggy air will end up in the mid 80s. Any storms that develop will diminish into the evening and overnight with lows falling back into the mid 80s under mostly clear skies with that ever-present patchy fog.

Through the Week

Two distinct stories as we progress through the week. The first will be summer heat returning for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs soar into the upper 80s to around 90° each day under mostly sunny skies. There’s a tiny chance for a storm on Tuesday afternoon, but the heat and humidity will reign supreme. Scattered storms return to the forecast Thursday, as such, temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler.

The second story will be the remnants of either Marco or Laura coming from the gulf. Once these storms make landfall in the early and middle part of next week, it’s a waiting game to see how their remnants affect our weather. Models now are saying that the heavy rain from the tropical remnants will be possible on Friday, especially early in the day. This is something we’re going to be watching as we head into the new week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.