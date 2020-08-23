Advertisement

Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red-flag after a massive crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining.

Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a massive debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.  

Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, could only follow Sato across the finish line under yellow. 

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Perry Central struggled in 2019 to a 1-9 record and missed out on the playoffs. Under new leadership, the Commodores’ goal is to take things day by day in terms of improvement.

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman picks Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
Point guard Nolan Hickman picked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Decision on fall sports season has impact on recruiting

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The reduced amount of games makes each time under the lights that much more important.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to make improvements under second-year head coach Eric Perry. The Green Dragons went 1-10 in 2019.

Sports

KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Sports

Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Sports

WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.