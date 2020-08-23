Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central struggled in 2019 to a 1-9 record and missed out on the playoffs. Under new leadership, the Commodores’ goal is to take things day by day in terms of improvement.

“Our goal is to get better every time we step on the field, whether it be practice, game or whatever we’re doing. So we just wanna get better every week. If we can be better in week 6 or 7 than we were week 1 and just keep continuing to progress, then we feel like everything else is gonna take care of itself,” Mark Dixon said in his first year at Perry Central. “You know, we wanna build a program here we can be proud of. Got a lot of good players on this field right now, and I think they’re gonna set us in the right direction.”

Dixon spent 17 years as the head coach at Hazard. He had a 172-54 record with the Bulldogs, including leading them to a state title in 2011. Since he’s taken over the Commodores just across town, Dixon says all he’s seen in excitement and hard work within the Perry Central program.

“I feel a lot of excitement here. You know, I think these boys have worked hard ever since we’ve been working with them, even when we were in the weight room early in the year,” Dixon said. “The kids worked extremely hard. Everything we’ve done out on the field, they’ve given us their all. We’re just excited to get a season and hopefully we get to play. These young men will get to show what they’ve been working for.”

The Commodores are set to kick-off the season at home against Pike Central, a team they lost to, 44-28 last season.

