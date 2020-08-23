Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores

Perry Central football helmet
Perry Central football helmet(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central struggled in 2019 to a 1-9 record and missed out on the playoffs. Under new leadership, the Commodores’ goal is to take things day by day in terms of improvement.

“Our goal is to get better every time we step on the field, whether it be practice, game or whatever we’re doing. So we just wanna get better every week. If we can be better in week 6 or 7 than we were week 1 and just keep continuing to progress, then we feel like everything else is gonna take care of itself,” Mark Dixon said in his first year at Perry Central. “You know, we wanna build a program here we can be proud of. Got a lot of good players on this field right now, and I think they’re gonna set us in the right direction.”

Dixon spent 17 years as the head coach at Hazard. He had a 172-54 record with the Bulldogs, including leading them to a state title in 2011. Since he’s taken over the Commodores just across town, Dixon says all he’s seen in excitement and hard work within the Perry Central program.

“I feel a lot of excitement here. You know, I think these boys have worked hard ever since we’ve been working with them, even when we were in the weight room early in the year,” Dixon said. “The kids worked extremely hard. Everything we’ve done out on the field, they’ve given us their all. We’re just excited to get a season and hopefully we get to play. These young men will get to show what they’ve been working for.”

The Commodores are set to kick-off the season at home against Pike Central, a team they lost to, 44-28 last season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Sports

Former Wildcat Kyle Cody strikes out side in MLB debut

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 26-year-old has pitched just five minor league innings since 2017.

Sports

2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman picks Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Point guard Nolan Hickman picked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Sports

Decision on fall sports season has impact on recruiting

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The reduced amount of games makes each time under the lights that much more important.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Harlan Green Dragons are looking to make improvements under second-year head coach Eric Perry. The Green Dragons went 1-10 in 2019.

Sports

KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
KHSAA decision's impact on recruiting - 6 p.m.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan Green Dragons

Sports

Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Williamsburg introduces Eric Swords as its new boys' basketball head coach - 6 p.m.

Sports

WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
WYMT Mountain Sports - 5:30 p.m.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.