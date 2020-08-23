Nice Sunday morning, rain chances arrive later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances continue today before high pressure builds into the mountains over the next couple days bringing in more dry and warm weather.

Today and Tonight

This morning we will see another round of patchy fog. You know the drill, if you are an earlier riser take it slow on those roads in case you run into an area of low visibility. The fog should lift by 9-10 a.m. this morning and then beautiful conditions. We will see sunshine and a few clouds. Conditions should remain dry until we head into the afternoon hours.

This afternoon conditions will be slightly less favorable for storms than yesterday, but we will still see them bubble up. We will see a few breaks in the rain too, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will end up in the lower 80s, but it will still be muggy thanks to the moisture in the air.

Storms will begin to diminish into the evening and overnight hours. After, we will have partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog building in late. Lows fall back into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

As we start the new work week, high pressure builds into the mountains allowing temperatures to slowly warm up, and rain chances to back off. Monday, highs rise into the mid-80s and rain chances remain low with only a few possible afternoon showers.

Tuesday we warm up even more with highs jumping into the upper 80s. It will be hot and sunny. A random stray pop up could still be possible, but most of us will remain dry all day. You will definitely need the water and sunscreen if you go outside.

Wednesday looks to be our climax. Highs get into the upper 80s to lower 90s! Looks like the summer heat has not left us yet. It will be dry and sunny, so you’ll want to get outside, but just make sure not to stay out too long. Stay hydrated, and take breaks either in the shade or indoors.

As of now, rain chances and cooler air look to filter in for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday we should see scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler and in the mid to low 80s; however, the humidity will remain high making it feel kind of muggy.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.