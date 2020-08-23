Advertisement

Nice Sunday morning, rain chances arrive later today

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances continue today before high pressure builds into the mountains over the next couple days bringing in more dry and warm weather.

Today and Tonight

This morning we will see another round of patchy fog. You know the drill, if you are an earlier riser take it slow on those roads in case you run into an area of low visibility. The fog should lift by 9-10 a.m. this morning and then beautiful conditions. We will see sunshine and a few clouds. Conditions should remain dry until we head into the afternoon hours.

This afternoon conditions will be slightly less favorable for storms than yesterday, but we will still see them bubble up. We will see a few breaks in the rain too, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will end up in the lower 80s, but it will still be muggy thanks to the moisture in the air.

Storms will begin to diminish into the evening and overnight hours. After, we will have partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog building in late. Lows fall back into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

As we start the new work week, high pressure builds into the mountains allowing temperatures to slowly warm up, and rain chances to back off. Monday, highs rise into the mid-80s and rain chances remain low with only a few possible afternoon showers.

Tuesday we warm up even more with highs jumping into the upper 80s. It will be hot and sunny. A random stray pop up could still be possible, but most of us will remain dry all day. You will definitely need the water and sunscreen if you go outside.

Wednesday looks to be our climax. Highs get into the upper 80s to lower 90s! Looks like the summer heat has not left us yet. It will be dry and sunny, so you’ll want to get outside, but just make sure not to stay out too long. Stay hydrated, and take breaks either in the shade or indoors.

As of now, rain chances and cooler air look to filter in for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday we should see scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler and in the mid to low 80s; however, the humidity will remain high making it feel kind of muggy.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - August 22, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

Weather

Scattered storms continue to close out the weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
As a disturbance moves through the mountains, the chance for scattered showers and storms will continue before hot weather builds in for the new week.

Forecast

Showers and storms today, the heat returns later this week

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
I think most of the time we will see more clouds than sun, making it a little more on the gloomy side.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm Forecast 8/21/2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times, temperatures stay mild

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, the forecast is not going to be a great one, so grab that rain gear before you leave the house.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 20, 2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Meteorologist Paige Noel Main Weather 6 p.m. - 8/20/2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - 8/20/20

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30