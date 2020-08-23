Advertisement

Man wanted in Huntington shooting arrested in Michigan

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit.

The U. S. Marshals Service announced Friday’s arrest of Kymoni Davis, who had been a fugitive since he was indicted in January with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The 31-year-old also faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting.

That shooting at a bar in Huntington wounded seven people. Detroit police arrested Davis on Friday in River Rouge, just southwest of Detroit, and turned him over to federal agents.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VDH: 24 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 5 new hospitalizations

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The VDH reported a number of new cases in Southwest Virginia on Sunday.

State

‘BreonnaCon’ convention in Louisville hosted by Until Freedom runs August 22-25

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
BreonnaCon will include multiple workshops all spreading energy and resources in the community while seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

Regional

One dead after camper catches fire near Pioneer Playhouse in Boyle Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials have confirmed that the body of a deceased person was found in an RV that caught fire early Sunday morning in Danville.

Weather

Nice Sunday morning, rain chances arrive later today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once the fog lifts we will see beautiful conditions the rest of the morning hours.

Latest News

News

‘Fields of Gold’ bring patches of sunshine to Martin County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Community Sunflower Patch in Inez is bringing light to Martin County during the pandemic.

News

Hazard couple organizes walk to raise awareness for child abuse

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Dozens flocked to Main Street to participate in the event.

News

At least 15 cases of COVID-19 associated with Morehead State University

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says seven cases were reported Saturday, and eight on Friday.

News

Middlesboro AMC theatre may be closed for good

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
According to AMC Theatres website, its location at the Middlesboro Mall will not be reopening.

News

Gov. Beshear: 814 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

The Mother Goose House celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Organizers hung banners, balloons and gave tours of the house.